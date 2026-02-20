Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant that is enclosed by the x-axis and the curve y = 3x√(1 − x) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
y = √2x + 1 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 ; x-axis"
y = √4y ― y² , 1 ≤ y ≤ 2 ; y-axis
80. Volume The region enclosed by the curve y=sech(x), the x-axis, and the lines x=±ln√3 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
Volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in Exercise 45 about the x-axis.