Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
53. ∫dx/√(9-x²)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
53. ∫dx/√(9-x²)
For Exercises 127 and 128 find a function f satisfying each equation.
128. f(x) = e² + ∫₁ˣ f(t) dt
In Exercises 25–36, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
31. y = cos⁻¹(x) - x sech⁻¹(x)
77. The region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the line y=3, and the curve x=2/√(y+1) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
1. sinh x = -3/4
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
47. lim (t → ∞) (e^t + t²) / (e^t - t)