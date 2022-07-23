Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
103. ∫₁⁴ (ln 2 · log₂x / x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
103. ∫₁⁴ (ln 2 · log₂x / x) dx
For Exercises 127 and 128 find a function f satisfying each equation.
128. f(x) = e² + ∫₁ˣ f(t) dt
In Exercises 7–38, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
27. y = θ(sin(lnθ) + cos(lnθ))
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y = (x²+1)sech(ln x)
(Hint: Before differentiating, express in terms of exponentials and simplify.)
77. The region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the line y=3, and the curve x=2/√(y+1) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Each of Exercises 1–4 gives a value of sinh x or cosh x. Use the definitions and the identity cosh²x - sinh²x = 1 to find the values of the remaining five hyperbolic functions.
1. sinh x = -3/4