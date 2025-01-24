Given below is the graph of velocity with respect to time. At which time(s) would acceleration be 0?
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
Determine the acceleration of the object when its velocity is zero.
f(t) = t2 - 4t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
Key Concepts
Position, Velocity, and Acceleration
Finding Critical Points
Evaluating Derivatives
Position, velocity, and acceleration Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
a. Graph the position function.
{Use of Tech} A damped oscillator The displacement of a mass on a spring suspended from the ceiling is given by .
a. Graph the displacement function.
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
Determine the velocity and acceleration of the object at t = 1.
f(t) = t2 − 4t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = t2 - 4t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
Determine the acceleration of the object when its velocity is zero.
f(t) = 2t2 - 9t + 12; 0 ≤ t ≤ 3
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = 2t2 - 9t + 12; 0 ≤ t ≤ 3
Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.
On what intervals is the speed increasing?
f(t) = 18t - 3t2; 0 ≤ t ≤ 8