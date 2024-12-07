A culture of bacteria has a population of 150 150 150 cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every 12 hr 12~\text{hr} 12 hr , which means its population is governed by the function p ( t ) = 150 ⋅ 2 t 12 p\left(t\right)=150\cdot{2^{\frac{t}{12}}} p ( t ) = 150 ⋅ 2 12 t , where t t t is the number of hours after the first observation.

How long does it take the population to reach 10 , 000 10,000 10 , 000 ?