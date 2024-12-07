Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for .
Determine if the function is an exponential function.
If so, identify the power & base, then evaluate for x=4 .
f(x)=(21)x
A culture of bacteria has a population of 150 cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every 12 hr, which means its population is governed by the function p(t)=150⋅212t, where t is the number of hours after the first observation.
What is the population 4 days after the first observation?
How long does it take the population to triple in size?
Write the following logarithms in terms of the natural logarithm. Then use a calculator to find the value of the logarithm, rounding your result to four decimal places.