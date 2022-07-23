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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 82
Chapter 1, Problem 82

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
tan(tan11)\(\tan\]\left\)(\(\tan\)^{-1}1\(\right\))

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1
Understand the problem: We need to evaluate \( \tan(\tan^{-1}(1)) \). This involves the inverse trigonometric function \( \tan^{-1} \), which is the inverse of the tangent function.
Recall the definition of \( \tan^{-1}(x) \): It is the angle \( \theta \) such that \( \tan(\theta) = x \) and \( \theta \) is in the range \(-\frac{\pi}{2} < \theta < \frac{\pi}{2} \).
Apply the definition to \( \tan^{-1}(1) \): We need to find an angle \( \theta \) such that \( \tan(\theta) = 1 \). The angle \( \theta \) that satisfies this within the range is \( \frac{\pi}{4} \), because \( \tan(\frac{\pi}{4}) = 1 \).
Substitute back into the original expression: Now that we know \( \tan^{-1}(1) = \frac{\pi}{4} \), we substitute this into the expression to get \( \tan(\frac{\pi}{4}) \).
Evaluate \( \tan(\frac{\pi}{4}) \): Since \( \tan(\frac{\pi}{4}) = 1 \), the expression \( \tan(\tan^{-1}(1)) \) simplifies to 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as an^{-1}(x), are used to find the angle whose tangent is x. These functions essentially reverse the action of the standard trigonometric functions. For example, if an( heta) = x, then heta = an^{-1}(x). Understanding these functions is crucial for evaluating expressions involving angles and their corresponding trigonometric ratios.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another function. In the expression an( an^{-1}(1)), the an^{-1}(1) computes the angle whose tangent is 1, which is rac{ ext{π}}{4} radians. Then, applying the tangent function to this angle returns the original input, demonstrating that an( an^{-1}(x)) = x for all x in the domain of the inverse function.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Trigonometric Values

Trigonometric values are the outputs of trigonometric functions for specific angles. For instance, an( rac{ ext{π}}{4}) equals 1, as the tangent of 45 degrees (or rac{ ext{π}}{4} radians) is 1. Knowing the standard values of trigonometric functions for common angles (0, rac{ ext{π}}{6}, rac{ ext{π}}{4}, rac{ ext{π}}{3}, and rac{ ext{π}}{2}) is essential for quickly evaluating expressions without a calculator.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.

ƒ(x)=x5x32ƒ(x)=x{^5}-x^3-2

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Textbook Question

Composition of polynomials

Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.

What is the degree of the following polynomials?

ƒ ⋅ f

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Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan1(tan(π4))\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\tan\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{4}\]\right\))\(\right\))

280
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Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan1(tan(3π4))\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\tan\[\left\)(\(\frac{3\pi}{4}\]\right\))\(\right\))

258
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Textbook Question

A culture of bacteria has a population of 150150 cells when it is first observed. The population doubles every 12 hr12~\(\text{hr}\), which means its population is governed by the function p(t)=1502t12p\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=150\(\cdot{2^{\frac{t}{12}\)}}, where tt is the number of hours after the first observation.

How long does it take the population to reach 10,00010,000?

253
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Textbook Question

Composition of polynomials

Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.

What is the degree of the following polynomials?

ƒ o g

279
views