Use the graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. y = f(x) ; y=g(x) <IMAGE>
e. ƒ(ƒ(8))
Suppose ƒ is an even function with ƒ(2) = 2 and g is an odd function with g(2) = -2. Evaluate ƒ(-2) , ƒ(g(2)), and g(ƒ(-2))
Composite functions and notation
Let ƒ(x)= x² - 4 , g(x) = x³ and F(x) = 1/(x-3). Simplify or evaluate the following expressions.
g(1/z)