23–51. Calculating derivatives Find the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan x + cot x
An object oscillates along a vertical line, and its position in centimeters is given by y(t) = 30(sint - 1), where t ≥ 0 is measured in seconds and y is positive in the upward direction.
Find the velocity of the oscillator, v(t) =y′(t).
Verifying derivative formulas Verify the following derivative formulas using the Quotient Rule.
d/dx (sec x) = sec x tan x
Evaluate the following limits or state that they do not exist. (Hint: Identify each limit as the derivative of a function at a point.)
lim x→π/2 cos x/x−π/2