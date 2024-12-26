One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left (−) or the right (+). In this case, lim x→2^+ f(x) and lim x→2^− f(x) indicate the values of the function as x approaches 2 from the right and left, respectively. These limits help in understanding discontinuities and the overall behavior of the function near critical points.