Textbook Question
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 3(x − 4)√x + 5 / 3 − √x + 5
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Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim x→4 3(x − 4)√x + 5 / 3 − √x + 5
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 e^4x−1 / e^x−1
Find the following limits or state that they do not exist. Assume a, b , c, and k are fixed real numbers.
lim h→0 (5 + h)^2 − 25 / h
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0+ 1−cos^2x / sin x
A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)
A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.
lim x→−2^− f(x)