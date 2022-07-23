L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a technique used to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) leads to such forms, the limit can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule can be particularly useful in solving the limit presented in the question.