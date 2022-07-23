Textbook Question
Evaluate each limit.
lim θ→0 (1/(2+sinθ)-1/2)/sin θ
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Evaluate each limit.
lim θ→0 (1/(2+sinθ)-1/2)/sin θ
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0 e^4x−1 / e^x−1
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→0+ 1−cos^2x / sin x
A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→e^2 ln^2x−5 ln x+6 lnx−2
A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.
lim x→−2^− f(x)