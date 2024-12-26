Which of the following functions are continuous for all values in their domain? Justify your answers.
c. T(t)=temperature t minutes after midnight in Chicago on January 1
d. p(t)=number of points scored by a basketball player after t minutes of a basketball game
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>
Evaluate f(3) if lim x→3^− f(x)=5,lim x→3^+ f(x)=6, and f is right-continuous at x=3.
Assume you invest \$250 at the end of each year for 10 years at an annual interest rate of . The amount of money in your account after 10 years is given by . Assume your goal is to have \$3500 in your account after 10 years.
b. Use a calculator to estimate the interest rate required to reach your financial goal.