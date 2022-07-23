Textbook Question
Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
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Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
Determine the following limits.
lim u→0^+ u − 1 / sin u
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→−∞ 3x^11
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>