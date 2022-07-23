Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
Estimate the following limits using graphs or tables.
lim x→1 9(√2x − x^4 −3√x) / 1 − x^3/4
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→4 √x^3−2x^2−8x / x−4
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→4 x^2−16 / x−4=8 (Hint: Factor and simplify.)
Determine the following limits at infinity.
lim x→−∞ 3x^11
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>