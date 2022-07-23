Textbook Question
Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→4 √x^3−2x^2−8x / x−4
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Evaluate each limit and justify your answer.
lim x→4 √x^3−2x^2−8x / x−4
Determine the following limits.
lim u→0^+ u − 1 / sin u
Which one of the following intervals is not symmetric about x=5?
a.(1, 9)
b.(4, 6)
c.(3, 8)
d.(4.5, 5.5)
Evaluate each limit.
lim x→2 √4x+10 / 2x−2
Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove the following limits.
Determine the points on the interval (0, 5) at which the following functions f have discontinuities. At each point of discontinuity, state the conditions in the continuity checklist that are violated. <IMAGE>