Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3^+ f(x)
Use the graph of f in the figure to evaluate the function or analyze the limit. <IMAGE>
lim x→3 f(x)
The following table gives the position s(t) of an object moving along a line at time t. Determine the average velocities over the time intervals [1,1.01], [1,1.001], and [1,1.0001]. Then make a conjecture about the value of the instantaneous velocity at t=1. <IMAGE>
Given the function f(x)=−16x2+64x, complete the following. <IMAGE>
Find the slopes of the secant lines that pass though the points (x,f(x)) and (2,f(2)), for x=1.5,1.9,1.99,1.999, and 1.9999 (see figure).
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function s(t)=−16t2+128t. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
[1,4]
The position of an object moving vertically along a line is given by the function s(t)=−4.9t2+30t+20. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals.
[0,3]