Derivatives

The derivative of a function at a point represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. It is defined as the limit of the slope of the secant lines as the two points converge to that point. In this case, finding the limit of the slopes of the secant lines as x approaches 2 will yield the derivative of the function f(x) at x = 2, providing insight into the function's behavior at that specific point.