Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)
Assume lim x→1 f(x)=8,lim x→1 g(x)=3, and lim x→1 h(x)=2 Compute the following limits and state the limit laws used to justify your computations.
lim x→1 f(x) / g(x)−h(x)
Let .
Make a conjecture about the value of .
Determine the following limits.
lim x→1000 18π^2
Given the function , complete the following. <IMAGE>
Find the slopes of the secant lines that pass though the points and , for and (see figure).
Determine the following limits.
lim h→0 √5x + 5h − √5x / h, where x>0 Is constant
Given the function , complete the following. <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the value of the limit of the slopes of the secant lines that pass through and as approaches .