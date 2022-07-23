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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 49a
Chapter 1, Problem 49a

Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.


a. Find A(2) .
ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the area under the curve of the function \( f(t) = 6 \) from \( t = 0 \) to \( t = 2 \).
Step 2: Recognize that \( f(t) = 6 \) is a constant function, which means the graph is a horizontal line at \( y = 6 \).
Step 3: The area under a constant function from \( t = 0 \) to \( t = 2 \) is a rectangle with height \( 6 \) and width \( 2 - 0 = 2 \).
Step 4: Calculate the area of the rectangle using the formula for the area of a rectangle: \( \text{Area} = \text{height} \times \text{width} \).
Step 5: Substitute the values into the formula: \( \text{Area} = 6 \times 2 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Area Under a Curve

The area under a curve represents the integral of a function over a specified interval. In this context, the area function A(x) calculates the total area between the t-axis and the graph of the function y = f(t) from t = 0 to t = x. This concept is fundamental in calculus as it connects geometric interpretations with integral calculus.
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Summary of Curve Sketching Example 2

Definite Integral

A definite integral is a mathematical representation that computes the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over a specific interval. It is denoted as ∫[a, b] f(t) dt, where a and b are the limits of integration. In the problem, A(2) can be found by evaluating the definite integral of f(t) from 0 to 2, which gives the area under the curve from t = 0 to t = 2.
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Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific input value into a function to determine its output. In this case, to find A(2), one must evaluate the integral of the function f(t) at the upper limit of 2. Understanding how to evaluate functions and integrals is crucial for solving problems related to area functions in calculus.
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Evaluating Composed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.


c. Find a formula for A(x)


ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>

317
views
Textbook Question

More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.


ƒ o g

378
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Textbook Question

Area functions Let A(x) be the area of the region bounded by the t -axis and the graph of y=ƒ(t) from t=0 to t=x. Consider the following functions and graphs.



b. Find A(6).



ƒ(t) =6 <IMAGE>

305
views
Textbook Question

Slope functions Determine the slope function S (x) for the following functions

ƒ(x)=xƒ(x) = | x |

608
views
Textbook Question

More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.


ƒ o G

282
views
Textbook Question

More composite functions Let ƒ(x) = | x | , g(x)= x² - 4 , F(x) = √x , G(x) = (1)/(x-2) Determine the following composite functions and give their domains.


G o g o ƒ

248
views