Definite Integral

A definite integral is a mathematical representation that computes the accumulation of quantities, such as area, over a specific interval. It is denoted as ∫[a, b] f(t) dt, where a and b are the limits of integration. In the problem, A(2) can be found by evaluating the definite integral of f(t) from 0 to 2, which gives the area under the curve from t = 0 to t = 2.