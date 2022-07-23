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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 87a
Chapter 1, Problem 87a

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-2))

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1
Step 1: Understand the properties of even and odd functions. An even function satisfies f(x) = f(-x) for all x in its domain, while an odd function satisfies g(x) = -g(-x).
Step 2: Identify the value of g(-2) using the property of odd functions. Since g is odd, g(-2) = -g(2).
Step 3: Use the graph of g to find g(2). Locate the point on the graph where x = 2 and determine the corresponding y-value, which is g(2).
Step 4: Calculate g(-2) using the value found in Step 3. Since g(-2) = -g(2), take the negative of the y-value found for g(2).
Step 5: Use the graph of f to find f(g(-2)). Locate the point on the graph of f where x equals the value of g(-2) and determine the corresponding y-value, which is f(g(-2)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

An even function is defined by the property that its graph is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. Mathematically, this means that for any input x, the function satisfies the condition f(x) = f(-x). This symmetry implies that the function's values are the same for both positive and negative inputs, which is crucial when evaluating compositions involving even functions.
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Exponential Functions

Odd Functions

An odd function exhibits symmetry about the origin, meaning that for any input x, the function satisfies the condition g(x) = -g(-x). This property indicates that the function's values for positive inputs are the negatives of the values for their corresponding negative inputs. Understanding this characteristic is essential when working with compositions that involve odd functions.
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Properties of Functions

Function Composition

Function composition involves combining two functions such that the output of one function becomes the input of another. In this case, we are looking at f(g(-2)), which means we first evaluate g at -2 and then use that result as the input for f. Mastery of function composition is vital for solving problems that require evaluating nested functions, especially when dealing with even and odd functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


c. ƒ(g(-3))

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Textbook Question

Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.

ƒ(x)=xxƒ(x) = x |x|

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Textbook Question

Prove the following identities.

sinθ1+cosθ=1cosθsinθ\(\frac{\sin\theta}{1+\cos\theta}\)=\(\frac{1-\cos\theta}{\sin\theta}\)

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Textbook Question

Prove the following identities.

tan2θ=2tanθ1tan2θ\(\tan\)2\(\theta\)=\(\frac{2\tan\theta}{1-\tan^2\theta}\)

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-1))

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


e. g(g(-7))

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