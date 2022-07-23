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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 79
Chapter 1, Problem 79

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
tan1(tan(π4))\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\tan\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{4}\]\right\))\(\right\))

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We need to evaluate \( \tan^{-1}(\tan(\frac{\pi}{4})) \). This involves understanding the properties of the inverse trigonometric functions.
Recall the definition of the inverse tangent function: \( \tan^{-1}(x) \) is the angle \( \theta \) such that \( \tan(\theta) = x \) and \( \theta \) is in the interval \( (-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}) \).
Evaluate \( \tan(\frac{\pi}{4}) \): The tangent of \( \frac{\pi}{4} \) is 1, because \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)} \) and both \( \sin(\frac{\pi}{4}) \) and \( \cos(\frac{\pi}{4}) \) are \( \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \).
Apply the inverse function: Since \( \tan(\frac{\pi}{4}) = 1 \), we have \( \tan^{-1}(1) \). The angle whose tangent is 1 and lies within \( (-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}) \) is \( \frac{\pi}{4} \).
Conclude the evaluation: Therefore, \( \tan^{-1}(\tan(\frac{\pi}{4})) = \frac{\pi}{4} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as an^{-1} (arctan), are used to find the angle whose tangent is a given number. They essentially reverse the action of the trigonometric functions. For example, an^{-1}(x) gives the angle θ such that tan(θ) = x. Understanding these functions is crucial for evaluating expressions involving them.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Properties of the Tangent Function

The tangent function, defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle, is periodic with a period of π. This means that tan(θ) = tan(θ + nπ) for any integer n. This periodicity is important when evaluating expressions like an^{-1}( an(x)), as it helps determine the correct angle within the principal range of the inverse function.
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Principal Values of Inverse Functions

The principal value of an inverse trigonometric function is the unique output value that lies within a specified range. For an^{-1}(x), the principal value is restricted to the interval (-π/2, π/2). This restriction ensures that each input corresponds to exactly one output, which is essential for correctly evaluating expressions involving inverse functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.

ƒ(x)=x5x32ƒ(x)=x{^5}-x^3-2

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


If f(x)=1xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{x}\) , then f1(x)=1xf^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{x}\)

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Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

csc1(1)\(\csc\)^{-1}\(\left\)(-1\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan(tan11)\(\tan\]\left\)(\(\tan\)^{-1}1\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan1(tan(3π4))\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\tan\[\left\)(\(\frac{3\pi}{4}\]\right\))\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


If f(x)=x2+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x^2+1 , then f1(x)=1x2+1f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{x^2+1}\).

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