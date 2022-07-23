Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ ⋅ f
Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ ⋅ f
Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
Composition of polynomials
Let ƒ be an nth-degree polynomial and let g be an mth-degree polynomial.
What is the degree of the following polynomials?
ƒ o g