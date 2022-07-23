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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.56
Chapter 1, Problem 1.56

Finding inverses Find the inverse function.


ƒ(x) = 3x - 4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We need to find the inverse of the function \( f(x) = 3x - 4 \). The inverse function, denoted as \( f^{-1}(x) \), is a function that 'reverses' the effect of \( f(x) \).
Step 2: Replace \( f(x) \) with \( y \). So, we have \( y = 3x - 4 \).
Step 3: Swap \( x \) and \( y \) to find the inverse. This gives us \( x = 3y - 4 \).
Step 4: Solve for \( y \). Add 4 to both sides to get \( x + 4 = 3y \).
Step 5: Divide both sides by 3 to isolate \( y \). This gives \( y = \frac{x + 4}{3} \). Thus, the inverse function is \( f^{-1}(x) = \frac{x + 4}{3} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Functions

An inverse function essentially reverses the effect of the original function. If a function f takes an input x and produces an output y, the inverse function f⁻¹ takes y as input and returns x. For a function to have an inverse, it must be one-to-one, meaning each output is produced by exactly one input.
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Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging equations to isolate variables. To find the inverse of a function, you typically start by replacing f(x) with y, then solve for x in terms of y. This process often requires skills such as adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing both sides of the equation.
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Function Notation

Function notation is a way to denote functions and their outputs clearly. In this context, f(x) represents the output of the function for a given input x. Understanding function notation is crucial for identifying the original function and correctly expressing its inverse, typically denoted as f⁻¹(x).
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the inverse f1(x)f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

f(x)=e2x+6f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=e^{2x+6}

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Textbook Question

Solving equations Solve each equation.

√2 sin 3Θ + 1 = 2, 0 ≤ Θ ≤ π

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse f1(x)f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

f(x)=102xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=10^{-2x}

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without a calculator.


a. log₁₀ 1000

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Textbook Question

Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.


cos⁻¹ (- 1/2 )

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Textbook Question

Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.


logbx²

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