Textbook Question
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
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Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Solving equations Solve each equation.
√2 sin 3Θ + 1 = 2, 0 ≤ Θ ≤ π
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Write the following logarithms in terms of the natural logarithm. Then use a calculator to find the value of the logarithm, rounding your result to four decimal places.
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x - 4
Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logbx²