Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset.
Its maximum and minimum values are 14.8 and 9.2, respectively, which occur approximately at and , respectively (corresponding to the solstices).
Area of a circular sector Prove that the area of a sector of a circle of radius r associated with a central angle (measured in radians) is .
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{Use of Tech} Triple intersection Graph the functions f(x) = x³,g(x)=3^x, and h(x)=x^x and find their common intersection point (exactly).
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset. It has a period of 365 days.