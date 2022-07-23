Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
Area of a circular sector Prove that the area of a sector of a circle of radius r associated with a central angle (measured in radians) is .
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Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
Beginning with the graphs of or , use shifting and scaling transformations to sketch the graph of the following functions. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Daylight function for 40 °N Verify that the function has the following properties, where t is measured in days and D is the number of hours between sunrise and sunset. It has a period of 365 days.