Textbook Question
Area of a circular sector Prove that the area of a sector of a circle of radius r associated with a central angle (measured in radians) is .
<IMAGE>
460
views
Area of a circular sector Prove that the area of a sector of a circle of radius r associated with a central angle (measured in radians) is .
<IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Triple intersection Graph the functions f(x) = x³,g(x)=3^x, and h(x)=x^x and find their common intersection point (exactly).
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
Beginning with the graphs of or , use shifting and scaling transformations to sketch the graph of the following functions. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.