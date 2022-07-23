Textbook Question
Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
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Design a sine function with the given properties.
It has a period of with a minimum value of at and a maximum value of at .
{Use of Tech} Triple intersection Graph the functions f(x) = x³,g(x)=3^x, and h(x)=x^x and find their common intersection point (exactly).
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
Beginning with the graphs of or , use shifting and scaling transformations to sketch the graph of the following functions. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.