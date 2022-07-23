Textbook Question
Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .
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Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .
Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.
using basa e, for and
Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.
g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
3(ˣ³⁻⁴) = 15
How do you obtain the graph of from the graph of ?
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = x⁴