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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.10
Chapter 1, Problem 1.10

Let ƒ(x) = 1/ (x³+1).
Compute ƒ(2) and ƒ().

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1
Identify the function given: \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x^3 + 1} \).
To compute \( f(2) \), substitute \( x = 2 \) into the function: \( f(2) = \frac{1}{2^3 + 1} \).
Simplify the expression for \( f(2) \): calculate \( 2^3 \) and add 1.
To compute \( f(y^2) \), substitute \( x = y^2 \) into the function: \( f(y^2) = \frac{1}{(y^2)^3 + 1} \).
Simplify the expression for \( f(y^2) \): calculate \( (y^2)^3 \) and add 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Function Evaluation

Function evaluation involves substituting a specific value into a function to determine its output. For example, to compute ƒ(2) for the function ƒ(x) = 1/(x³ + 1), you replace x with 2, resulting in ƒ(2) = 1/(2³ + 1) = 1/9.
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Evaluating Composed Functions

Polynomial Functions

A polynomial function is a mathematical expression involving a sum of powers in one or more variables multiplied by coefficients. In the function ƒ(x) = 1/(x³ + 1), the denominator x³ + 1 is a polynomial of degree three, which influences the behavior and properties of the function.
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Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Substitution in Functions

Substitution in functions refers to replacing a variable with another expression or value. In this case, computing ƒ(y²) means substituting y² into the function, leading to ƒ(y²) = 1/((y²)³ + 1) = 1/(y^6 + 1), which allows for further analysis of the function's behavior based on the variable y.
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Finding Limits by Direct Substitution
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the inverse of the function ƒ(x) = 2x. Verify that ƒ(ƒ⁻¹(x)) = x and ƒ⁻¹(ƒ(x)) = x .

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Textbook Question

Convert the following expressions to the indicated base.


a1lnaa^{\(\frac{1}{\ln a}\)} using basa e, for a>0a > 0 and a1a ≠ 1

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Textbook Question

Graphing functions Sketch a graph of each function.


g(x) = { 4-2x if x ≤ 1 , (x-1)² + 2 if x > 1

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Textbook Question

Solving equations Solve the following equations.


3(ˣ³⁻⁴) = 15

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Textbook Question

How do you obtain the graph of y=3f(x)y=-3f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) from the graph of y=f(x)y=f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))?

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Textbook Question

Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.

ƒ(x) = x⁴

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