Textbook Question
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
5(ˣ³) = 29
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Solving equations Solve the following equations.
5(ˣ³) = 29
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
For a certain constant a>1, ln a≈3.8067 . Find approximate values of log₂ a and logₐ 2 using the fact that ln 2≈0.6931.
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = (x)/(x+1)
Graph the following functions.
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x² + 1, for x ≤ 0