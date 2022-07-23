Textbook Question
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
5(ˣ³) = 29
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Solving equations Solve the following equations.
5(ˣ³) = 29
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x⁴ + 3
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = (x)/(x+1)
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos (cos⁻¹ ( -1 ))
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x² + 1, for x ≤ 0