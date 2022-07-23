Textbook Question
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
5(ˣ³) = 29
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Solving equations Solve the following equations.
5(ˣ³) = 29
For a certain constant a>1, ln a≈3.8067 . Find approximate values of log₂ a and logₐ 2 using the fact that ln 2≈0.6931.
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x⁴ + 3
Simplify the difference quotient ƒ(x+h)-ƒ(x)/h
ƒ(x) = (x)/(x+1)
Graph the following functions.
Solving equations Solve each equation.
sin² 2Θ = 1/2, -π/2 ≤ Θ ≤ π/2