Textbook Question
Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
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Where do inverses exist? Use analytical and/or graphical methods to determine the largest possible sets of points on which the following functions have an inverse.
ƒ(x) = |2x + 1|
For a certain constant a>1, ln a≈3.8067 . Find approximate values of log₂ a and logₐ 2 using the fact that ln 2≈0.6931.
Missing piece Let g(x) = x² + 3 Find a function ƒ that produces the given composition.
(g o ƒ ) (x) = x⁴ + 3
Finding all inverses Find all the inverses associated with the following functions, and state their domains.
ƒ(x) = (x + 1)³
Inverse sines and cosines Evaluate or simplify the following expressions without using a calculator.
cos (cos⁻¹ ( -1 ))
Finding inverses Find the inverse function.
ƒ(x) = 3x² + 1, for x ≤ 0