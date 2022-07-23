Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.
Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-2))
Prove the following identities.
Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
a. ƒ(g(-1))
Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>
e. g(g(-7))
Parabola properties Consider the general quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c , with a ≠ 0.
a. Find the coordinates of the vertex of the graph of the parabola y= ƒ(x) in terms of a, b, and c.