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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 87
Chapter 1, Problem 87

Prove the following identities.
tan2θ=2tanθ1tan2θ\(\tan\)2\(\theta\)=\(\frac{2\tan\theta}{1-\tan^2\theta}\)

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1
Start by recalling the double angle identity for tangent: \( \tan(2\theta) = \frac{2\tan(\theta)}{1 - \tan^2(\theta)} \). This is a standard trigonometric identity.
To prove this identity, let's use the sine and cosine double angle identities: \( \sin(2\theta) = 2\sin(\theta)\cos(\theta) \) and \( \cos(2\theta) = \cos^2(\theta) - \sin^2(\theta) \).
Express \( \tan(2\theta) \) in terms of sine and cosine: \( \tan(2\theta) = \frac{\sin(2\theta)}{\cos(2\theta)} \). Substitute the double angle formulas: \( \tan(2\theta) = \frac{2\sin(\theta)\cos(\theta)}{\cos^2(\theta) - \sin^2(\theta)} \).
Now, express \( \tan(\theta) \) as \( \frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)} \). Substitute this into the expression: \( \tan(2\theta) = \frac{2\left(\frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)}\right)}{1 - \left(\frac{\sin(\theta)}{\cos(\theta)}\right)^2} \).
Simplify the expression: \( \tan(2\theta) = \frac{2\tan(\theta)}{1 - \tan^2(\theta)} \). This matches the given identity, thus proving it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are fundamental in simplifying expressions and solving equations in trigonometry. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and angle sum/difference identities, which provide relationships between different trigonometric functions.
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Tangent Function

The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding the properties and behavior of the tangent function is crucial for manipulating and proving identities involving tangent.
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Double Angle Formulas

Double angle formulas are specific trigonometric identities that express trigonometric functions of double angles (2θ) in terms of single angles (θ). For example, the double angle formula for tangent is tan(2θ) = 2tan(θ)/(1 - tan²(θ)). These formulas are essential for simplifying expressions and proving identities, particularly in calculus and higher-level mathematics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.

ƒ(x)=xxƒ(x) = x |x|

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-2))

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Textbook Question

Prove the following identities.

sinθ1+cosθ=1cosθsinθ\(\frac{\sin\theta}{1+\cos\theta}\)=\(\frac{1-\cos\theta}{\sin\theta}\)

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function,is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>


a. ƒ(g(-1))

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Textbook Question

Composition of even and odd functions from graphs Assume ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Use the (incomplete) graphs of ƒ and g  in the figure to determine the following function values. <IMAGE>


e. g(g(-7))

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Textbook Question

Parabola properties Consider the general quadratic function ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c , with a ≠ 0.


a. Find the coordinates of the vertex of the graph of the parabola y= ƒ(x)  in terms of a, b, and c.

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