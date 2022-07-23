Solving equations Solve each equation.
√2 sin 3Θ + 1 = 2, 0 ≤ Θ ≤ π
Solving equations Solve each equation.
√2 sin 3Θ + 1 = 2, 0 ≤ Θ ≤ π
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
Write the following logarithms in terms of the natural logarithm. Then use a calculator to find the value of the logarithm, rounding your result to four decimal places.
Find the inverse of each function (on the given interval, if specified).
, for
Solving equations Solve the following equations.
ln x= -1
The National Weather Service releases approximately radiosondes every year to collect data from the atmosphere. Attached to a balloon, a radiosonde rises at about ft/min until the balloon bursts in the upper atmosphere. Suppose a radiosonde is released from a point ft above the ground and that seconds later, it is ft above the ground. Let represent the height (in feet) that the radiosonde is above the ground seconds after it is released. Evaluate and interpret the meaning of this quotient.