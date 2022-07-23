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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.6.17
Chapter 10, Problem 10.6.17

11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k² / (k³ + 1)

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Identify the general term of the series: \(a_k = \frac{k^2}{k^3 + 1}\) and note the alternating factor \((-1)^{k+1}\), which makes this an alternating series.
Recall the Alternating Series Test, which states that an alternating series \(\sum (-1)^{k} b_k\) converges if two conditions are met: (1) the sequence \(b_k\) is decreasing, and (2) \(\lim_{k \to \infty} b_k = 0\).
Set \(b_k = \frac{k^2}{k^3 + 1}\) (the absolute value of the terms) and check the limit as \(k\) approaches infinity: compute \(\lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{k^2}{k^3 + 1}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by \(k^3\).
Analyze whether \(b_k\) is decreasing for sufficiently large \(k\) by considering the behavior of the function \(f(k) = \frac{k^2}{k^3 + 1}\) or by comparing \(b_k\) and \(b_{k+1}\).
If both conditions of the Alternating Series Test are satisfied (limit zero and decreasing terms), conclude that the series converges; otherwise, it does not converge by this test.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alternating Series Test

The Alternating Series Test determines the convergence of series whose terms alternate in sign. It requires that the absolute value of the terms decreases monotonically to zero. If these conditions hold, the series converges, even if it does not converge absolutely.
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Alternating Series Test

Limit of the Terms

For a series to converge, the terms must approach zero as k approaches infinity. Evaluating the limit of the general term helps verify this condition, which is essential for applying the Alternating Series Test or any convergence test.
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Behavior of Rational Functions at Infinity

Understanding how rational functions behave as k grows large helps simplify the terms of the series. For example, k²/(k³ + 1) behaves like k²/k³ = 1/k for large k, which aids in analyzing the limit and monotonicity of the terms.
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Intro to Rational Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³

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Textbook Question

33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.


ln 2 = ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.


∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ

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Textbook Question

Property of divergent series Prove Property 2 of Theorem 10.8: If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ caₖ also diverges, for any real number c ≠ 0.

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Textbook Question

11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.


∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(ln²k) / k³ᐟ²

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Textbook Question

What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ + 1) converges?

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