11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k² / (k³ + 1)
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k² / (k³ + 1)
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
59. ∑ (k = –3 to ∞) 4 / ((4k – 3)(4k + 1))
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{cosn / n}
Property of divergent series Prove Property 2 of Theorem 10.8: If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ caₖ also diverges, for any real number c ≠ 0.