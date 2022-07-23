11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k² / (k³ + 1)
11–27. Alternating Series Test Determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ k² / (k³ + 1)
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
59. ∑ (k = –3 to ∞) 4 / ((4k – 3)(4k + 1))
33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.
ln 2 = ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(1 + 1 / (2k))ᵏ
Property of divergent series Prove Property 2 of Theorem 10.8: If ∑ aₖ diverges, then ∑ caₖ also diverges, for any real number c ≠ 0.
What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ + 1) converges?