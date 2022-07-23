33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.





ln 2 = ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / k