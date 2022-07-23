23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
39–44. {Use of Tech} Estimating infinite series Estimate the value of the following convergent series with an absolute error less than 10⁻³.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / kᵏ
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / (2√k − 1)
33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.
π / 4 = ∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(75n⁻¹ / 99ⁿ) + (5ⁿsinn / 8ⁿ)}
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (2k − √k)