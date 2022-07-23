72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ((1/3) × (5/6)ᵏ + (3/5) × (7/9)ᵏ)
72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ((1/3) × (5/6)ᵏ + (3/5) × (7/9)ᵏ)
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{√((1 + 1 / 2n)ⁿ)}
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / (2√k − 1)
33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.
π / 4 = ∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (2k − √k)
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹ × k²ᵏ) / (k! × k!)