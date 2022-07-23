23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{√((1 + 1 / 2n)ⁿ)}
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / (2√k − 1)
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(75n⁻¹ / 99ⁿ) + (5ⁿsinn / 8ⁿ)}
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (2k − √k)
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹ × k²ᵏ) / (k! × k!)