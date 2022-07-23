Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.6.55
Chapter 10, Problem 10.6.55

45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ⁺¹ / (2√k − 1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given series: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^{k+1}}{2\sqrt{k} - 1} \). This is an alternating series because of the factor \( (-1)^{k+1} \), which alternates the sign of each term.
Check for absolute convergence by considering the series of absolute values: \( \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \left| \frac{(-1)^{k+1}}{2\sqrt{k} - 1} \right| = \sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{2\sqrt{k} - 1} \). Determine if this series converges.
To analyze the absolute value series, compare \( \frac{1}{2\sqrt{k} - 1} \) to a simpler series. Since for large \( k \), \( 2\sqrt{k} - 1 \approx 2\sqrt{k} \), compare it to \( \frac{1}{\sqrt{k}} \), which is a p-series with \( p = \frac{1}{2} < 1 \) and diverges.
Since the absolute value series diverges, the original series does not converge absolutely. Next, apply the Alternating Series Test to the original series by checking if the terms \( b_k = \frac{1}{2\sqrt{k} - 1} \) decrease monotonically to zero.
Verify that \( b_k \) is positive, decreasing, and \( \lim_{k \to \infty} b_k = 0 \). If these conditions hold, the series converges conditionally by the Alternating Series Test.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Convergence

A series ∑a_k converges absolutely if the series of absolute values ∑|a_k| converges. Absolute convergence guarantees convergence regardless of the sign of terms, and it implies the original series converges. Testing absolute convergence often involves comparison or root/ratio tests.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test

Conditional Convergence

A series converges conditionally if it converges, but does not converge absolutely. This typically occurs in alternating series where the terms decrease in magnitude to zero, but the absolute series diverges. The Alternating Series Test is commonly used to verify conditional convergence.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test

Alternating Series Test

The Alternating Series Test states that an alternating series ∑(−1)^{k} b_k converges if the sequence {b_k} is positive, decreasing, and approaches zero. This test helps determine conditional convergence when absolute convergence fails, especially for series with terms that alternate in sign.
Recommended video:
10:54
Alternating Series Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ

59
views
Textbook Question

32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k⁰.⁹⁹

33
views
Textbook Question

13–52. Limits of sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{√((1 + 1 / 2n)ⁿ)}

37
views
Textbook Question

39–44. {Use of Tech} Estimating infinite series Estimate the value of the following convergent series with an absolute error less than 10⁻³.


∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / kᵏ

60
views
Textbook Question

33–38. {Use of Tech} Remainders in alternating series Determine how many terms of the following convergent series must be summed to be sure that the remainder is less than 10⁻⁴ in magnitude. Although you do not need it, the exact value of the series is given in each case.


π / 4 = ∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / (2k + 1)

61
views
Textbook Question

55–70. More sequences

Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.


{(75n⁻¹ / 99ⁿ) + (5ⁿsinn / 8ⁿ)}

59
views