Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
Suppose the sequence {aₙ}⁽∞⁾ₙ₌₀ is defined by the recurrence relation
aₙ₊₁ = ⅓aₙ + 6;a₀ = 3.
b.Explain why {aₙ}⁽∞⁾ₙ₌₀ converges and find the limit.
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
b. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence {hₙ}.
h₀ = 20,r = 0.5
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
b.Find an explicit formula for the terms of the sequence.
Drug elimination
Jack took a 200-mg dose of a pain killer at midnight. Every hour, 5% of the drug is washed out of his bloodstream. Let dₙ be the amount of drug in Jack’s blood n hours after the drug was taken, where d₀ = 200mg.