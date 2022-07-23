Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If a sequence of positive numbers converges, then the sequence is decreasing.
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
Suppose the sequence {aₙ}⁽∞⁾ₙ₌₀ is defined by the recurrence relation
aₙ₊₁ = ⅓aₙ + 6;a₀ = 3.
b.Explain why {aₙ}⁽∞⁾ₙ₌₀ converges and find the limit.
18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
b. Evaluate the series using Theorem 10.7.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2