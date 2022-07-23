Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. (2n)! / (2n − 1)! = 2n
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
b. Find a recurrence relation that generates the sequence (supply the initial value of the index and the first term of the sequence).
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
b. Find an explicit formula for the nth term of the sequence {hₙ}.
h₀ = 20,r = 0.5
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
18–20. Evaluating geometric series two ways Evaluate each geometric series two ways.
b. Evaluate the series using Theorem 10.7.
∑ (k = 0 to ∞) (–2/7)ᵏ
39–40. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, use Theorem 10.13 to complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k⁷ ; n = 2