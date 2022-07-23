25–26. Recursively defined sequences

The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.





a.Find the first five terms a₀, a₁, ..., a₄ of each sequence.





25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80