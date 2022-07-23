27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)
89–90. {Use of Tech} Lower and upper bounds of a series
For each convergent series and given value of n, complete the following.
b. Find an upper bound for the remainder Rₙ.
89.∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / k⁵ ;n = 5
Sequences versus series
a.Find the limit of the sequence { (−⁴⁄₅)ᵏ }.
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k⁵ e⁻ᵏ
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)k! / (eᵏ kᵏ)
42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞)ln(k) / k³ᐟ²