{Use of Tech} For what value of r does
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) r²ᵏ = 10?
{Use of Tech} For what value of r does
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) r²ᵏ = 10?
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k³ᐟ² + 1)
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
51.0.456̅ = 0.456456456…
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)tan⁻¹(1 / √k)
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞)cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (√k × e^(√k))