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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.31
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.31

27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)ln((2k + 1) / (2k − 1))

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Start by writing out the general term of the series: \( a_k = \ln\left(\frac{2k + 1}{2k - 1}\right) \).
Use the logarithm property \( \ln\left(\frac{A}{B}\right) = \ln(A) - \ln(B) \) to rewrite the term as \( a_k = \ln(2k + 1) - \ln(2k - 1) \).
Express the partial sum \( S_n = \sum_{k=1}^n a_k \) by substituting the expanded terms: \( S_n = \sum_{k=1}^n \left( \ln(2k + 1) - \ln(2k - 1) \right) \).
Rewrite the partial sum as \( S_n = \left( \ln 3 - \ln 1 \right) + \left( \ln 5 - \ln 3 \right) + \left( \ln 7 - \ln 5 \right) + \cdots + \left( \ln(2n + 1) - \ln(2n - 1) \right) \) and observe the telescoping pattern where most terms cancel out.
Simplify the telescoping sum to \( S_n = \ln(2n + 1) - \ln 1 \), then analyze the limit \( \lim_{n \to \infty} S_n = \lim_{n \to \infty} \ln(2n + 1) \) to determine whether the series converges or diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Series and Convergence

An infinite series is the sum of infinitely many terms. To evaluate such a series, it is crucial to determine whether it converges (approaches a finite limit) or diverges (grows without bound or oscillates). Convergence tests help decide if the sum exists.
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Convergence of an Infinite Series

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithmic properties, such as ln(a/b) = ln(a) - ln(b), allow simplification of terms in the series. Applying these properties can transform the series into a telescoping form or other manageable expressions, facilitating evaluation.
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Change of Base Property

Telescoping Series

A telescoping series is one where many terms cancel out when the series is expanded, leaving only a few terms to sum. Recognizing telescoping behavior is key to simplifying and finding the sum of certain infinite series involving differences of logarithms.
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Geometric Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Finding steady states using infinite series Solve Exercise 40 by expressing the amount of aspirin in your blood as a geometric series and evaluating the series.

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Textbook Question

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.

aₙ = (–1)ⁿ / 0.9ⁿ

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Textbook Question

25–26. Recursively defined sequences

The following sequences {aₙ} from n = 0 to ∞ are defined by a recurrence relation. Assume each sequence is monotonic and bounded.


b.Determine the limit of each sequence.


25.aₙ₊₁ = (1 / 2) aₙ + 8;a₀ = 80

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Textbook Question

Geometric sums

Evaluate the geometric sums

∑ (from k = 0 to 9) (0.2)ᵏand∑ (from k = 2 to 9) (0.2)ᵏ.

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

a.The terms of the sequence {aₙ} increase in magnitude, so the limit of the sequence does not exist.

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Textbook Question

Estimate the value of the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / (2k + 5)³ to within 10⁻⁴ of its exact value.

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