Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.R.11a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.R.11a

a.Does the sequence { k/(k + 1) } converge? Why or why not?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general term of the sequence, which is given by \(a_k = \frac{k}{k + 1}\).
Recall that to determine if a sequence converges, we need to find the limit of \(a_k\) as \(k\) approaches infinity, i.e., compute \(\lim_{k \to \infty} \frac{k}{k + 1}\).
To find this limit, divide the numerator and denominator by \(k\) to simplify the expression: \(\frac{k}{k + 1} = \frac{\frac{k}{k}}{\frac{k + 1}{k}} = \frac{1}{1 + \frac{1}{k}}\).
Evaluate the limit of the simplified expression as \(k\) approaches infinity: since \(\frac{1}{k} \to 0\), the expression approaches \(\frac{1}{1 + 0} = 1\).
Conclude that since the limit exists and equals 1, the sequence \(\left\{ \frac{k}{k + 1} \right\}\) converges, and its limit is 1.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Sequence

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a specific formula for its terms. Understanding how each term is generated, such as k/(k + 1), is essential to analyze its behavior as k increases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:22
Introduction to Sequences

Limit of a Sequence

The limit of a sequence is the value that the terms approach as the index k goes to infinity. If the terms get arbitrarily close to a fixed number, the sequence converges to that limit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:22
Introduction to Sequences

Convergence Criteria

A sequence converges if its limit exists and is finite. To determine convergence, evaluate the limit of the general term as k approaches infinity and check if it approaches a specific number.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test
Related Practice
Textbook Question

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.

aₙ = (–1)ⁿ (3n³ + 4n) / (6n³ + 5)

65
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)3 / (2 + eᵏ)

65
views
Textbook Question

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.

aₙ = (2ⁿ + 5ⁿ⁺¹) / 5ⁿ

39
views
Textbook Question

b.Does the series ∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k/(k + 1) converge? Why or why not?

86
views
Textbook Question

42–76. Convergence or divergence Use a convergence test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / eᵏ

49
views
Textbook Question

12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.

aₙ = 8ⁿ / n!

87
views