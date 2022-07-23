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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.1.29a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.1.29a

27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}

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1
Identify the pattern in the given sequence: {1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}. Notice how each term relates to the previous term.
Check if the sequence is geometric by dividing each term by the previous term. For example, calculate \( \frac{2}{1} \), \( \frac{4}{2} \), \( \frac{8}{4} \), and \( \frac{16}{8} \).
If the ratio between consecutive terms is constant, denote this common ratio as \( r \). This means the sequence is geometric and each term can be expressed as \( a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1} \).
Use the formula for the \( n \)-th term of a geometric sequence to find the next terms. Substitute \( n = 6 \) and \( n = 7 \) into \( a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1} \) to find the 6th and 7th terms.
Write down the next two terms based on the calculations from the previous step, completing the sequence.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Sequence

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern or rule. Each number in the sequence is called a term, typically denoted as aₙ, where n indicates the term's position. Understanding the pattern helps predict subsequent terms.
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Geometric Sequences

A geometric sequence is one where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio. For example, in the sequence {1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ...}, the common ratio is 2, meaning each term doubles the previous one.
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Finding Next Terms in a Sequence

To find the next terms, identify the pattern or rule governing the sequence. For geometric sequences, multiply the last known term by the common ratio. This method allows extending the sequence logically and accurately.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

88–89. Binary numbers

Humans use the ten digits 0 through 9 to form base-10 or decimal numbers, whereas computers calculate and store numbers internally as binary numbers—numbers consisting entirely of 0’s and 1’s. For this exercise, we consider binary numbers that have the form 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯, where each of the digits b₁, b₂, b₃, ⋯ is either 0 or 1. The base-10 representation of the binary number 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯ is the infinite series

b₁ / 2¹ + b₂ / 2² + b₃ / 2³ + ⋯


89. Computers can store only a finite number of digits and therefore numbers with nonterminating digits must be rounded or truncated before they can be used and stored by a computer.


a. Find the base-10 representation of the binary number 0.001̅1.

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Textbook Question

27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.

a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.

{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. The sum ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ is a p-series.

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Textbook Question

87. Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ converges.

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Textbook Question

Loglog p-series Consider the series ∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)ᵖ), where p is a real number.

a. For what values of p does this series converge?

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Repeated square roots

Consider the sequence defined by

aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ),a₀ = √2, for n = 0, 1, 2, 3, …


a.Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ}.

State the exact values first, and then the approximate values.

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