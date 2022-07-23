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Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Sequences and Infinite SeriesProblem 10.4.47a
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.47a

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. The sum ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / 3ᵏ is a p-series.

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1
Recall the definition of a p-series: a series of the form \(\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{k^p}\), where \(p\) is a positive real number.
Examine the given series: \(\sum_{k=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{3^k}\). Notice that the denominator is \$3^k\(, which is an exponential expression, not a power of \)k$.
Since the denominator is not of the form \(k^p\), the series does not fit the definition of a p-series.
Instead, the given series is a geometric series with common ratio \(r = \frac{1}{3}\), because each term is obtained by multiplying the previous term by \(\frac{1}{3}\).
Therefore, the statement that the series is a p-series is false; it is actually a geometric series.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a p-series

A p-series is an infinite series of the form ∑ 1/n^p, where n starts at 1 and p is a positive constant. It converges if and only if p > 1. Recognizing whether a series fits this form is essential to classify it as a p-series.
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P-Series and Harmonic Series

Geometric series

A geometric series is an infinite sum where each term is a constant ratio r times the previous term, expressed as ∑ ar^k. It converges if |r| < 1, and its sum can be calculated using the formula a/(1-r). Identifying geometric series helps distinguish them from p-series.
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Geometric Series

Series classification and counterexamples

Determining whether a series belongs to a specific type requires comparing its general term to the defining form. Providing counterexamples or explanations clarifies why a series does or does not fit a category, aiding in understanding convergence properties.
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Geometric Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

88–89. Binary numbers

Humans use the ten digits 0 through 9 to form base-10 or decimal numbers, whereas computers calculate and store numbers internally as binary numbers—numbers consisting entirely of 0’s and 1’s. For this exercise, we consider binary numbers that have the form 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯, where each of the digits b₁, b₂, b₃, ⋯ is either 0 or 1. The base-10 representation of the binary number 0.b₁b₂b₃⋯ is the infinite series

b₁ / 2¹ + b₂ / 2² + b₃ / 2³ + ⋯


89. Computers can store only a finite number of digits and therefore numbers with nonterminating digits must be rounded or truncated before they can be used and stored by a computer.


a. Find the base-10 representation of the binary number 0.001̅1.

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Textbook Question

27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.

a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.

{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}

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Textbook Question

87. Explain why or why not

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ converges.

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Textbook Question

27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.

a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.

{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}

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Textbook Question

27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.

a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.


{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Repeated square roots

Consider the sequence defined by

aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ),a₀ = √2, for n = 0, 1, 2, 3, …


a.Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ}.

State the exact values first, and then the approximate values.

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